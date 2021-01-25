PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mayors of Glendale, Goodyear, Mesa, Peoria, Scottsdale, and Surprise are among some of the local leaders who wrote a letter to Major League Baseball (MLB), asking them to delay the start of spring training for the 2021 season.
The reason? The COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Cactus League has formed a task force to ensure that our 10 spring training facilities are prepared to host the 2021 spring training season in a manner that is safe for all involved. We stand ready to work with you on the final preparation and outcome to begin the season," a letter to the MLB commissioner, Robert Manfred said.
Other leaders involved included Phoenix City Manager, Ed Zuercher, Tempe City Manager, Andrew Ching, Salt-River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community President, Marvin Harvier, and the executive director of the Cactus League, Bridget Binsbacher.
"We are grateful to MLB for its partnership and unified in our commitment to provide a safe, secure environment; to that end, the task force has worked to ensure that ballparks are able to meet COVID-19 protocols such as pod seating, social distancing and contactless transactions," Binsbacher said.
The letter goes on to say that the task force believes delaying spring training would allow for them to improve their plans for accommodating COVID-19 protocols so that it doesn't get cancelled altogether.
No word yet on the MLB's response to the letter. Stay with azfamily.com for updates.
Read the full letter below:
"Dear Commissioner Manfred:
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Cactus League has formed a task force to ensure that our 10 spring training facilities are prepared to host the 2021 spring training season in a manner that is safe for all involved. We stand ready to work with you on the final preparation and outcome to begin the season.
Last week, leaders of all eight Cactus League cities and the tribal community had the opportunity to meet with Major League Baseball representatives and provide an update on our efforts as the February reporting date for Major League Baseball players approaches. We are grateful to MLB for its partnership and unified in our commitment to provide a safe, secure environment; to that end, the task force has worked to ensure that ballparks are able to meet COVID-19 protocols such as pod seating, social distancing and contactless transactions.
But in view of the current state of the pandemic in Maricopa County – with one of the nation’s highest infection rates – we believe it is wise to delay the start of spring training to allow for the COVID-19 situation to improve here. This position is based on public data from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which projects a sharp decline in infections in Arizona by mid-March (an estimated 9,712 daily infections on February 15 and 3,072 daily infections on March 15).
We understand that any decision to delay spring training cannot be made unilaterally by MLB. As leaders charged with protecting public health, and as committed, longtime partners in the spring training industry, we want you to know that we stand united on this point.
We appreciate the opportunity to offer input and thank MLB for its collaboration in assisting our facilities as they prepare for the 2021 spring training season. We welcome further discussions as needed."