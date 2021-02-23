BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Abigale Morris stands out on the golf course. The 17-year-old crushes the ball off the tee, and in the last two years, dropped her scoring average from 102 to 79. She started playing at age 14, to connect with her brother and dad, who doubles as coach.
"And now I'm at a point where I almost critique him, and he's like, 'I don't know what else to teach you,'" laughs Morris. "So, it's really cool."
The Buckeye-Canyon View high school junior also stands out on the golf course, simply because of the color of her skin.
"I feel like in the Black community, it's not as welcoming to do something like golf," says Morris. "I think it'd be cool just to see more people like me out there."
Morris is actively working toward that kind of inclusion. She's recruited friends to come try golf, and is thrilled with the results.
"They're like, 'wow, props to you for doing this, and this is actually fun,'" says Morris.
She's not stopping there, either. Morris was recently one of 20 junior golfers from across the country selected to be part of a newly formed 'Gen Z Council.' The sport's next generation will lead discussions to make the sport more diverse, inclusive and equitable. The group recently held its first meeting.
"I thought it was awesome," says Morris. "I really related to everything they were saying, and it's kind of cool hearing other people experiencing the same thing you are."
"Sometimes [people] just stare at them when they're out there, because it's unusual to see us out there, or they've been mistaken as, like, a volunteer. I understand that as well. It's almost like sometimes people don't feel like you belong there," explaining what some of those experiences have been, for herself, and for others on the Gen Z Council, Morris says.
Morris says the group also talked about solutions to make golf more accessible for beginners. Ideas include creating Facebook Community groups with local information, and partnering with courses to allow for clubs to be borrowed, or rented cheaply.
"I don't want golf to be looked at, like, it's just for old people or it's just for rich people," says Morris. "I want it to be seen like every other sport. Like going to play basketball with your friends at the park, I want to see golf like that."
Abigale Morris, who is a National Honors Society student boasting a 4.67 gpa, stands tall, leading, on and off the golf course.
"I just want to see more people," she says. "That's all I want.'