PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After heartbreak in the state playoffs a year ago, the Bradshaw Mountain softball team was "all in" this season. And the Bears were loaded, outscoring opponents 70-0 in the team's first four games. But that was before the 2020 campaign came to a sudden halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"What we had was not just a lot of talent, but we had a lot of history together," says senior Jacie Hambrick. "We're from a small town and just that bond, and that connection was something that's really hard to replace."
Fellow senior Caitlynn Neal, who was asked about what she'll remember about this team, says, "Just the relationships. More than the softball, it was a really good group of friends to go through high school with. So, I'm sad it had to end like that."
The girls in Prescott Valley had a sad ending a year ago, losing by one run in the 4A state semifinals. But Bradshaw Mountain brought back eight motivated seniors who started on that team. Seven of those eight seniors already signed to play in college, four of them heading to Division One schools.
Head coach Sharon Haese says, "We had all the pieces to the puzzle. This was the year. We knew what we wanted, and we weren't going to settle for anything less than competing for a state championship."
Hambrick, asked how often the players talked about the potential for a state championship, says, "A lot. Our goal had been state since we stepped onto campus that first day."
The Bears were extremely tough because of a prolific 1-2 punch in the circle. Nebraska-bound Neal and GCU-bound Hambrick were among the best pitchers not only in the state but the country. They combined for seven shutouts in 10 games this season, with Neal throwing a no-hitter and Hambrick throwing back-to-back perfect games.
"We created a mentality that we wanted to win," says Hambrick of her and Neal. "We had nothing else in our head that we were going to win. There was no other choice."
Neal also led all of Arizona with eight home runs in the first ten games, pacing a stacked line-up of hitters. It's just hard to imagine this group wouldn't have gone on to win the program's third state title and first in more than 20 years.
"You have to stay positive, says Haese. "We talk about adversity all the time and control the controllable. And this is one of the things you can't control, and you have to move forward with life just like anything else."
Neal, with a final note, says, "I'm just very thankful for the time that I did have. Because I have so many great memories on the bus rides and just very thankful for all the opportunities I did get."