PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The committee that oversees high school sports in Arizona approved on Wednesday a fall schedule for student-athletes.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association said it voted for a "phase-in" start of fall sports. That means the beginning of each sport will be spread out during August and September. A full list of the start of practice, competitions and championships is seen below.

Golf

First practice – Aug. 17

First competition – Aug. 24

Championships – Oct. 26-29 (Div. I), Nov. 2-5 (Div. II)

Cross Country

First Practice – Aug. 24

First Competition – Sept. 9

Championships – Nov. 12-13

Swimming & Diving

First Practice – Aug. 24

First Competition – Sept. 14

Championships – Nov. 5-7

Badminton

First Practice – Aug. 31

First Competition – Sept. 14

Championships – Nov. 7 (Individuals), Nov. 9-12 (Teams)

Fall Soccer

First Practice – Aug. 31

First Competition – Sept. 16

Championships – Nov. 4-7

Volleyball

First Practice – Aug. 31

First Competition – Sept. 21

Championships – Nov. 12-21

Football

First Practice – Sept. 7

First Competition – Sept. 30-Oct. 3

Championships – Dec. 11/12 (4A-6A & Open)

The executive board said the schedule was formed based on the information it received from schools regarding student and staff safety, and athletic directors and coaches can easily carry out. Board members believe the new schedule allows wiggle room for schools and districts that can't start on the earliest possible date to join competition when they can and still be eligible for the postseason.

"It may be challenging to get everything going for all the schools at one time but with good communication, we can provide the best possible experience for our students in this unprecedented time. This board and the AIA staff will continue to provide information and guidelines as we proceed," said executive board president and Safford athletic director Toni Corona.

Once conference committees are tweaked and approved the schedules, they will appear live on AIAonline.org and AZPreps365.com.