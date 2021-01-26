Tess' Chili Cheese Dip
INGREDIENTS:
- Block of Velveeta cheese
- 3 cans of chili (meat and beans) I like the Stagg brand
- 2 cans of green chilis
- Tortilla Chips
DIRECTIONS:
Before starting, line your crockpot with a slow cooker liner. It'll make clean up so much easier.
Cut the Velveeta cheese into cubes. Put into crockpot.
Add all your cans of chili and green chilis. Set your crockpot to slow and leave for a few hours. If you want to make it quickly, set on high. Stir occasionally while the cheese melts. Once all the cheese melts, stir so everything blends together. Then turn your crockpot the warm setting.
Serve with tortilla chips and enjoy this great dip throughout the game!
That's it! Super easy and delicious recipe for the Super Bowl that's sure to score big with the family!