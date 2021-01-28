Kimmie's Keto-friendly, low-carb, air fryer jalapeño poppers

PHOENIX (Good Morning Arizona) -- These delicious game-day bites are super easy and only need three ingredients. If you don’t have an air fryer, you can also make these in the oven or on the grill.
Instructions
Wash and dry jalapeños. Cut off stems; slice lengthwise; clean out seeds. Leave some in if you really like the heat. (Pro tip: Wear gloves when handling those jalapeños. If you touch your eyes or mouth with even a little bit of the juice on your hands, it's going to sting. A lot.)
Cut a slice of cream cheese from the block and spread into jalapeño half. Repeat for the remaining 13 halves of jalapeño.
Take a slice of bacon (uncooked) and wrap it around each jalapeño half. Secure each jalapeño half with one or two toothpicks.
Place the jalapeños inside air fryer that’s been preheated to 325 degrees.
Cook for about 12 to 14 minutes, or until the bacon reaches desired crispness. Thicker bacon might take a little bit longer.
Makes 14 poppers.
Note: If you don’t have an air fryer, you can throw them on the grill. You also can put them in a 400-degree oven for 30 minutes or until the bacon has reached desired crispiness.