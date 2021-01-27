PHOENIX (Good Morning Arizona) -- Wings and football. Football and wings. They go together!
Ingredients
Spices of your choice (I used a Savory Cocoa Dry Rub from Mountain Man Gourmet, along with garlic power, salt, and pepper.)
Chicken wings
Sauce of your choice (barbecue sauce and hot sauce are tried and true)
Instructions
Put chicken wings in a bowl and generously cover them with spices. Make sure they are evenly coated. Let them sit for about 30 minutes.
Add a cup of water to you Instant Pot. Use a metal trivet in to keep the wings just above the water. Set the Instant Pot to pressure setting for 10 minutes. Do a natural release for the chicken when it is done.
Put cooked chicken in a bowl and slather in sauce of your choosing.
Place chicken wings on a hot grill. Char them to your desired liking; it should take about 10 minutes.
Remove chicken from the grill and garnish with celery and a dressing of your choosing. Blue cheese or ranch are traditional options.