PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s Super Bowl week and all is quiet at State Farm Stadium. However, two years from now it’s expected to be in a football frenzy.
Arizona will host Super Bowl 57. But for the Valley of the Sun playing host to the crown jewel event is nothing new.
“We are an entertainment and sports capital for this country. So, we are very well supplied with excellent skilled resources,” said Steven Adelman, Vice President of The Event Safety Alliance.
As is every year, the federal government will oversee the policing arm of the operation, but the National Football League will run the show.
“They are the gold standard as far as planning major events. There are few events larger than the Super Bowl and so there are logistical arrangements that have been worked out through the league office and their various production partners, years in advance,” Adelman said.
Security for every Super Bowl, just like every major event requires the help of federal, state and local agencies. But in addition to all the post 9/11 measures, this year is expected to be even more problematic.
“There are health measures being taken in addition to the normal bag checks, pat downs and having people walk through magnetometers and having security guards posted. However, all that must be done in the context of social distancing, everyone wearing face coverings and massive quantities of hand sanitizer everywhere,” Adelman said.
Due to the pandemic, this year only 14,500 fans will be allowed inside the stadium to watch the big game, plus an additional 7,500 healthcare workers to say thank you for the amazing work they’ve done during the past year. That should ease some security concerns with only a third of the stadium filled.
“This Super Bowl will probably present fewer security issues because there will be fewer people. It will be the normal crowd size for a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game,” Adelman said.
Now fast forward two years when Arizona hosts the Big Game. We spoke with the general manager at State Farm Stadium, Andy Gorchov, to find out if they’re already preparing.
“We always work with the NFL on safety and security while balancing the fan experience. Since opening, State Farm Stadium has hosted more mega events than any other stadium. This will be the third Super Bowl it's hosted, a Final Four and several National College Football games. We’re always up for the challenge,” Gorchov said.
"We do this a lot. We are an event capitol in this country and really globally and we're close to another global event capital, Las Vegas and another one Los Angeles," Gorchov said. "So, we are in very close distance of a lot of very skilled people. When we get a Super Bowl in Phoenix, we know what to do."