PHOENIX (Good Morning Arizona) -- During the pandemic we repeatedly hear the recommendation, "Stay home; stay safe." So, this Sunday, why not combine that with "Go big or go home"? Whether you have any guests in your home or backyard to watch Super Bowl LV on CBS 5, you can make the day festive and a lot more fun by committing to the theme.
Corinne Carr, owner of Creative Occasions, is a professional who owns a warehouse full of party decorations, furniture, and lighting options that make any event memorable. But if this year isn't the year to go all out and hire a professional, she has some tricks to to help do it yourself on a budget.
The first priority is a spot for a photo opp. This provides a focal point and social point for guests at any event. Not only can you make the background yourself, you can also use your own ring light -- more people than ever now on these thanks to Zoom meetings and work-from-home life -- and a cell phone rather than paying for a service. She suggests creating a hashtag for all to use when they share their pics.
Carr created game-day centerpieces inside the Tropicana room at Scottsdale's Hotel Valley Ho. She found plates and cups at a local Dollar Store, used her own linens, and crafted a sporty centerpiece using budget-friendly footballs purchased at Five Below.