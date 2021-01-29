"No Super Bowl party is complete without guacamole, and why not serve it in avocado halves to mimic the shape of a football? Accented with sour cream to imitate the lace on a football, these easy game-day appetizers are just as cute as they are tasty," according to MyRecipes.com

PHOENIX (Good Morning Arizona) -- This is a cute way to present a game-day staple. Guacamole is super quick and always a hit.

Instructions

Cut avocados in half, and discard seeds. Place avocado flesh in a large bowl, and mash until desired consistency. Reserve avocado shell halves.

Add onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, lemon juice, and salt to avocado; stir to combine. Fill each avocado shell with guacamole.

Place sour cream into a squeeze bottle. Or place sour cream in a plastic zipper bag, and snip a small hole in the corner. Pipe the lines of a football on top. Serve with tortilla chips.

Time to make: 10 minutes

Servings: 12

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you