PHOENIX (Good Morning Arizona) -- This is a cute way to present a game-day staple. Guacamole is super quick and always a hit.
Instructions
Cut avocados in half, and discard seeds. Place avocado flesh in a large bowl, and mash until desired consistency. Reserve avocado shell halves.
Add onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, lemon juice, and salt to avocado; stir to combine. Fill each avocado shell with guacamole.
Place sour cream into a squeeze bottle. Or place sour cream in a plastic zipper bag, and snip a small hole in the corner. Pipe the lines of a football on top. Serve with tortilla chips.
Time to make: 10 minutes
Servings: 12