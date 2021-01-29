PHOENIX (Good Morning Arizona) -- This is a cute way to present a game-day staple. Guacamole is super quick and always a hit.

Ingredients 6 ripe avocados

1/2 cup finely diced red onion (from 1 onion)

1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 jalapeño chile, seeded and chopped

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/3 cup sour cream

Tortilla chips

Instructions

Cut avocados in half, and discard seeds. Place avocado flesh in a large bowl, and mash until desired consistency. Reserve avocado shell halves.

Add onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, lemon juice, and salt to avocado; stir to combine. Fill each avocado shell with guacamole.

Place sour cream into a squeeze bottle. Or place sour cream in a plastic zipper bag, and snip a small hole in the corner. Pipe the lines of a football on top. Serve with tortilla chips.

Time to make: 10 minutes

Servings: 12