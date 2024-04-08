Oddsmakers have listed the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) with +15000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

The Sun Devils host the Texas Southern Tigers, starting at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11. There are currently no odds set for this game.

Arizona State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 52nd Bet $100 to win $15000 Preseason +15000 50th Bet $100 to win $15000

Arizona State Team Stats

Arizona State is being outscored by 15.0 points per game with a -15 scoring differential overall. It puts up 56.0 points per game (334th in college basketball) and gives up 71.0 per contest (206th in college basketball).

Arizona State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-1 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-1 | 0-0 When facing Quadrant 3 teams, Arizona State is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most losses.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Arizona State Players

The Sun Devils' scoring leader is Kamari, who puts up 13.0 points per game.

Bryant Selebangue paces Arizona State with 6.0 rebounds per game, and Neal Jamiya leads the squad with 4.0 assists per outing.

Zane Meeks is the top three-point shooter for the Sun Devils, knocking down 2.0 per contest.

Arizona State's blocks leader is Shawn Phillips, who records 1.0 per game. Frankie Collins leads the team by averaging 5.0 steals a game.

