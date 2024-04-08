Currently, the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) are listed with the seventh-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +2000 on the moneyline.

The Wildcats take the court against the Duke Blue Devils in a road game. The game commences at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10. Duke is a 5.5-point favorite, with the point total set at 154.5.

Arizona NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +2000 7th Bet $100 to win $2000 Preseason +2000 6th Bet $100 to win $2000

Arizona Team Stats

Arizona has a +63 scoring differential, topping opponents by 63 points per game. It is putting up 122 points per game to rank first in college basketball and is allowing 59 per contest to rank 77th in college basketball.

Arizona Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Arizona Players

Kylan Boswell leads the Wildcats scoring 18.0 points per game.

Arizona is led in rebounding by Keshad Johnson's 7.0 rebounds per game and assists by Caleb Love's 4.0 assists per game.

The Wildcats are led by Boswell from beyond the arc. He makes 4.0 shots from deep per game.

Arizona's blocks leader is Johnson, who records 3.0 per game. KJ Lewis leads the team by averaging 5.0 steals a contest.

