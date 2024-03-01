Oddsmakers have assigned the Arizona Wildcats (2-0) the 48th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +20000 on the moneyline.

The Wildcats host the Loyola Marymount Lions, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Wildcats NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20000)

Arizona Team Stats

The Wildcats are 1-0 at home and 1-0 on the road this year.

So far this season, Arizona is scoring 77.5 points per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) and allowing 60.5 points per contest (150th-ranked).

Arizona Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 | 1-0 Arizona has one win over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

