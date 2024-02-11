Right now the Arizona Cardinals have the third-worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +50000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +15000

+15000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+50000), the Cardinals are 30th in the league. They are three spots higher than that, 27th, according to computer rankings.

The Cardinals' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +50000, the third-biggest change among all teams.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Cardinals have a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona's record against the spread is 3-2-0.

This year, four of the Cardinals' five games have hit the over.

The Cardinals have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season, Arizona has been the underdog five times and won one of those games.

The Cardinals are totaling 329.0 yards per game on offense (15th in NFL), and they rank 26th on defense with 375.6 yards allowed per game.

The Cardinals are totaling 21.6 points per game on offense (19th in NFL), and they rank 27th defensively with 27.2 points allowed per game.

Cardinals Impact Players

Joshua Dobbs has passed for 980 yards (196.0 per game), completing 65.8%, with six touchdowns and two interceptions in five games.

On the ground, Dobbs has scored one touchdown and accumulated 142 yards.

On the ground, James Conner has scored two TDs and accumulated 364 yards (72.8 per game).

Marquise Brown has 25 receptions for 300 yards (60.0 per game) and three TDs in five games.

Michael Wilson has 15 catches for 255 yards (51.0 per game) and two TDs in five games.

Kyzir White has collected one pick to go with 48 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in five games for the Cardinals.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +15000 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +30000 3 September 24 Cowboys W 28-16 +1200 4 October 1 @ 49ers L 35-16 +450 5 October 8 Bengals L 34-20 +2500 6 October 15 @ Rams - +10000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +4000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +10000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +450 16 December 24 @ Bears - +75000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +650 18 January 7 Seahawks - +4000

