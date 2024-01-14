Arizona State vs. Oregon State January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5) face a fellow Pac-12 squad, the Oregon State Beavers (12-0), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Gill Coliseum. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.
Arizona State vs. Oregon State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Jaddan Simmons: 12.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trayanna Crisp: 12.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalyn Brown: 13.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Journey Thompson: 6.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Raegan Beers: 19.6 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Talia van Oelhoffen: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kelsey Rees: 8.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Timea Gardiner: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- AJ Marotte: 8.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
