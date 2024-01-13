Northern Arizona vs. Montana January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Sky slate includes the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-3) against the Montana Grizzlies (7-3) at 4:00 PM ET.
Northern Arizona vs. Montana Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Emily Rodabaugh: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sophie Glancey: 12.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Leia Beattie: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Grace Beasley: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Olivia Moran: 8.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Montana Players to Watch
- Dani Bartsch: 6.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Carmen Gfeller: 12.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 12.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Gina Marxen: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mack Konig: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
