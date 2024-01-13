Northern Arizona vs. Montana January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7, 0-1 Big Sky) play a fellow Big Sky team, the Montana Grizzlies (8-5, 1-1 Big Sky), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Dahlberg Arena. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Northern Arizona vs. Montana Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Trenton McLaughlin: 15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Liam Lloyd: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayden Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Oakland Fort: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carson Basham: 7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
Montana Players to Watch
- Laolu Oke: 8.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aanen Moody: 14.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Money Williams: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dischon Thomas: 9.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Brandon Whitney: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northern Arizona vs. Montana Stat Comparison
|Montana Rank
|Montana AVG
|Northern Arizona AVG
|Northern Arizona Rank
|181st
|75.2
|Points Scored
|66.9
|330th
|172nd
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|76.6
|301st
|165th
|37.0
|Rebounds
|29.8
|357th
|231st
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|352nd
|297th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.1
|230th
|88th
|15.3
|Assists
|13.9
|153rd
|72nd
|10.5
|Turnovers
|13.3
|300th
