The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7, 0-1 Big Sky) play a fellow Big Sky team, the Montana Grizzlies (8-5, 1-1 Big Sky), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Dahlberg Arena. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northern Arizona vs. Montana Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Arizona Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Trenton McLaughlin: 15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Liam Lloyd: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jayden Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Oakland Fort: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Carson Basham: 7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Montana Players to Watch

Laolu Oke: 8.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Aanen Moody: 14.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Money Williams: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Dischon Thomas: 9.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Brandon Whitney: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona vs. Montana Stat Comparison

Montana Rank Montana AVG Northern Arizona AVG Northern Arizona Rank 181st 75.2 Points Scored 66.9 330th 172nd 70.9 Points Allowed 76.6 301st 165th 37.0 Rebounds 29.8 357th 231st 8.5 Off. Rebounds 6.2 352nd 297th 6.2 3pt Made 7.1 230th 88th 15.3 Assists 13.9 153rd 72nd 10.5 Turnovers 13.3 300th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.