Saturday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Washington State Cougars (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) against the Arizona Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12), at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Washington State Game Information

Arizona Players to Watch

Caleb Love: 16.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Oumar Ballo: 13.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Keshad Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Pelle Larsson: 12.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kylan Boswell: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Washington State Players to Watch

Isaac Jones: 15.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Myles Rice: 14.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrej Jakimovski: 9.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Oscar Cluff: 7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Kymany Houinsou: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Arizona vs. Washington State Stat Comparison

Washington State Rank Washington State AVG Arizona AVG Arizona Rank 165th 75.8 Points Scored 93.2 1st 35th 63.9 Points Allowed 71.2 186th 36th 40.9 Rebounds 45.0 4th 33rd 11.6 Off. Rebounds 12.2 19th 277th 6.4 3pt Made 7.6 169th 208th 13.2 Assists 20.3 5th 56th 10.2 Turnovers 12.9 278th

