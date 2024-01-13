Arizona vs. Washington State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Washington State Cougars (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) against the Arizona Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12), at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona vs. Washington State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Buy Tickets for Other Arizona Games
Arizona Players to Watch
- Caleb Love: 16.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Oumar Ballo: 13.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Keshad Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Pelle Larsson: 12.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kylan Boswell: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Washington State Players to Watch
- Isaac Jones: 15.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Myles Rice: 14.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrej Jakimovski: 9.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Oscar Cluff: 7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kymany Houinsou: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Arizona vs. Washington State Stat Comparison
|Washington State Rank
|Washington State AVG
|Arizona AVG
|Arizona Rank
|165th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|93.2
|1st
|35th
|63.9
|Points Allowed
|71.2
|186th
|36th
|40.9
|Rebounds
|45.0
|4th
|33rd
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|12.2
|19th
|277th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|7.6
|169th
|208th
|13.2
|Assists
|20.3
|5th
|56th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|12.9
|278th
