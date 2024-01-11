Northern Arizona vs. Montana State January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big Sky schedule includes the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-3) facing the Montana State Bobcats (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET.
Northern Arizona vs. Montana State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Emily Rodabaugh: 12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sophie Glancey: 12.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Leia Beattie: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Grace Beasley: 9.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivia Moran: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Montana State Players to Watch
- Katelynn Limardo: 13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marah Dykstra: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Lexi Deden: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Taylor Janssen: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Madison Hall: 7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
