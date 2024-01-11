Thursday's Big Sky slate includes the Montana State Bobcats (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) playing the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Montana State Game Information

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Trenton McLaughlin: 15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Liam Lloyd: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jayden Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Oakland Fort: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Carson Basham: 8.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

Montana State Players to Watch

Robert Ford III: 14.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Brian Goracke: 16.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Brandon Walker: 11.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Patterson: 9.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Eddie Turner III: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Northern Arizona vs. Montana State Stat Comparison

Montana State Rank Montana State AVG Northern Arizona AVG Northern Arizona Rank 208th 73.9 Points Scored 66.1 334th 205th 71.9 Points Allowed 75.3 282nd 350th 31.1 Rebounds 30.4 355th 355th 6.0 Off. Rebounds 6.3 349th 50th 9.3 3pt Made 6.8 246th 223rd 12.9 Assists 14.0 148th 103rd 10.9 Turnovers 13.6 310th

