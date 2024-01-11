Thursday's Big Sky slate includes the Montana State Bobcats (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) playing the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Arizona vs. Montana State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Arizona Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

  • Trenton McLaughlin: 15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Liam Lloyd: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jayden Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Oakland Fort: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Carson Basham: 8.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Montana State Players to Watch

  • Robert Ford III: 14.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brian Goracke: 16.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brandon Walker: 11.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyler Patterson: 9.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Eddie Turner III: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona vs. Montana State Stat Comparison

Montana State Rank Montana State AVG Northern Arizona AVG Northern Arizona Rank
208th 73.9 Points Scored 66.1 334th
205th 71.9 Points Allowed 75.3 282nd
350th 31.1 Rebounds 30.4 355th
355th 6.0 Off. Rebounds 6.3 349th
50th 9.3 3pt Made 6.8 246th
223rd 12.9 Assists 14.0 148th
103rd 10.9 Turnovers 13.6 310th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.