Thursday's WAC slate includes the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5) versus the Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-3) at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Grand Canyon Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Trinity San Antonio: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Tiarra Brown: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Naudia Evans: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Olivia Lane: 7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Shay Fano: 7.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

Bella Earle: 13.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Payton Hull: 16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Aspen Thornton: 11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Addison Martin: 11.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Emma Troxell: 3.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.