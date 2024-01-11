The Washington Huskies (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 squads at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Arizona State vs. Washington Game Information

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • Frankie Collins: 12.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jose Perez: 12.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Neal Jamiya: 10.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alonzo Gaffney: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Bryant Selebangue: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

  • Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sahvir Wheeler: 15.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Moses Wood: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Paul Mulcahy: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Franck Kepnang: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

Arizona State vs. Washington Stat Comparison

Washington Rank Washington AVG Arizona State AVG Arizona State Rank
39th 83.0 Points Scored 66.9 327th
269th 74.5 Points Allowed 69.5 138th
83rd 39.1 Rebounds 35.4 236th
165th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 6.8 329th
213th 7.2 3pt Made 5.9 309th
44th 16.5 Assists 12.5 251st
276th 12.9 Turnovers 11.3 132nd

