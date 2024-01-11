Arizona State vs. Washington January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Washington Huskies (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 squads at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.
Arizona State vs. Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Frankie Collins: 12.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jose Perez: 12.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Neal Jamiya: 10.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alonzo Gaffney: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Bryant Selebangue: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Washington Players to Watch
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sahvir Wheeler: 15.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moses Wood: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Franck Kepnang: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
Arizona State vs. Washington Stat Comparison
|Washington Rank
|Washington AVG
|Arizona State AVG
|Arizona State Rank
|39th
|83.0
|Points Scored
|66.9
|327th
|269th
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|138th
|83rd
|39.1
|Rebounds
|35.4
|236th
|165th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|329th
|213th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|5.9
|309th
|44th
|16.5
|Assists
|12.5
|251st
|276th
|12.9
|Turnovers
|11.3
|132nd
