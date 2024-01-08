The Los Angeles Clippers (17-12) are welcoming in the Phoenix Suns (14-15) for a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Crypto.com Arena, with a tip-off time of 10:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSC, AZFamily

Suns Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kevin Durant gives the Suns 30.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Devin Booker is averaging 27.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. He's draining 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Grayson Allen is averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is draining 48.8% of his shots from the field and 45.4% from beyond the arc (ninth in NBA), with 2.5 triples per contest.

Eric Gordon gives the Suns 13.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while putting up 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Suns are receiving 6.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jordan Goodwin this year.

Clippers Players to Watch

Kawhi Leonard puts up 24.4 points, 3.5 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

Paul George puts up 22.8 points, 5.6 boards and 4.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (third in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

James Harden posts 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.8 blocks.

Ivica Zubac averages 12.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 63.4% from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Russell Westbrook puts up 11.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.0% from the floor.

Suns vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Clippers Suns 116.7 Points Avg. 114.5 112.7 Points Allowed Avg. 114.5 48.5% Field Goal % 47.0% 38.0% Three Point % 36.6%

