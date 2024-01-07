The Memphis Grizzlies (9-19), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Footprint Center, face the Phoenix Suns (14-14). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, BSSE

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant posts 30.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 12.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the floor.

Devin Booker averages 27.7 points, 8.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Grayson Allen averages 12.2 points, 2.7 assists and 4.6 boards.

Eric Gordon posts 13.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane puts up 25.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Grizzlies.

On a per-game basis, Jaren Jackson Jr. gives the Grizzlies 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies are getting 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Santi Aldama this season.

David Roddy gets the Grizzlies 8.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bismack Biyombo gives the Grizzlies 6.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while putting up 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Suns Grizzlies 114.5 Points Avg. 107.0 114.0 Points Allowed Avg. 112.4 47.1% Field Goal % 44.0% 36.7% Three Point % 33.6%

