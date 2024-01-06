Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-3) meet the Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-5) in a matchup of WAC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Trinity San Antonio: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tiarra Brown: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Naudia Evans: 10.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivia Lane: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shay Fano: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Utah Tech Players to Watch
- Breaunna Gillen: 16.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Macie Warren: 14.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maddie Warren: 16.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maggie McCord: 10.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Calyn Dallas: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
