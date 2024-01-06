The Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-3) meet the Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-5) in a matchup of WAC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Trinity San Antonio: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Tiarra Brown: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Naudia Evans: 10.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivia Lane: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Shay Fano: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Utah Tech Players to Watch

Breaunna Gillen: 16.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Macie Warren: 14.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Maddie Warren: 16.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Maggie McCord: 10.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Calyn Dallas: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

