The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7, 2-0 WAC) play the Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-1, 2-0 WAC) in a clash of WAC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

  • Tyon Grant-Foster: 20.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Gabe McGlothan: 13.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Rayshon Harrison: 14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Collin Moore: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Duke Brennan: 7.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Utah Tech Players to Watch

  • Tanner Christensen: 11.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Beon Riley: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Noa Gonsalves: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaylen Searles: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Aric Demings: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison

Utah Tech Rank Utah Tech AVG Grand Canyon AVG Grand Canyon Rank
296th 69.3 Points Scored 79.7 78th
278th 75.1 Points Allowed 67.5 103rd
314th 33.2 Rebounds 40.0 57th
306th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 11.2 46th
245th 6.8 3pt Made 6.5 268th
256th 12.4 Assists 11.3 321st
320th 13.8 Turnovers 12.5 244th

