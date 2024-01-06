The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7, 2-0 WAC) play the Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-1, 2-0 WAC) in a clash of WAC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Tyon Grant-Foster: 20.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

20.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Gabe McGlothan: 13.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Rayshon Harrison: 14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Collin Moore: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Duke Brennan: 7.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Utah Tech Players to Watch

Tanner Christensen: 11.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK Beon Riley: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Noa Gonsalves: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylen Searles: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Aric Demings: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison

Utah Tech Rank Utah Tech AVG Grand Canyon AVG Grand Canyon Rank 296th 69.3 Points Scored 79.7 78th 278th 75.1 Points Allowed 67.5 103rd 314th 33.2 Rebounds 40.0 57th 306th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 11.2 46th 245th 6.8 3pt Made 6.5 268th 256th 12.4 Assists 11.3 321st 320th 13.8 Turnovers 12.5 244th

