Saturday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Arizona Wildcats (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) playing the Utah Utes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Arizona vs. Utah Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Arizona Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Caleb Love: 16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Oumar Ballo: 12.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Keshad Johnson: 13.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kylan Boswell: 12.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Pelle Larsson: 12.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Players to Watch

  • Rollie Worster: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Branden Carlson: 16.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Gabe Madsen: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lawson Lovering: 8.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Keba Keita: 9.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Utah Stat Comparison

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG Utah AVG Utah Rank
2nd 92.5 Points Scored 80.6 63rd
163rd 70.3 Points Allowed 68.5 119th
3rd 45.0 Rebounds 39.6 66th
14th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 8.8 209th
163rd 7.7 3pt Made 8.4 100th
3rd 20.6 Assists 17.7 23rd
259th 12.7 Turnovers 12.1 212th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.