Arizona State vs. Colorado January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPNU.
Arizona State vs. Colorado Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Frankie Collins: 12.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jose Perez: 12.4 PTS, 5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Neal Jamiya: 10.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alonzo Gaffney: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Bryant Selebangue: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Colorado Players to Watch
- KJ Simpson: 19.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tristan da Silva: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- J'Vonne Hadley: 10 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Luke O'Brien: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Arizona State vs. Colorado Stat Comparison
|Arizona State Rank
|Arizona State AVG
|Colorado AVG
|Colorado Rank
|327th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|86.2
|15th
|137th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|69
|127th
|237th
|35.4
|Rebounds
|38.7
|96th
|330th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|132nd
|308th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|7.4
|195th
|248th
|12.5
|Assists
|19.4
|8th
|131st
|11.3
|Turnovers
|13.3
|295th
