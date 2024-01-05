Suns vs. Heat January 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Miami Heat (17-12), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Footprint Center, battle the Phoenix Suns (14-14). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSUN.
Suns vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: AZFamily, BSSUN
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant averages 30.9 points, 5.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.
- Devin Booker averages 27.7 points, 5.5 boards and 8.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Grayson Allen posts 12.2 points, 4.6 boards and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- Eric Gordon averages 13.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 39.0% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jordan Goodwin averages 6.1 points, 4.0 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 37.4% from the floor.
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo delivers 21.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Heat.
- Jaime Jaquez is putting up 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He's draining 50.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.
- The Heat are getting 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this year.
- Kyle Lowry is putting up 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the field and 44.1% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.
- Kevin Love gives the Heat 9.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while delivering 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Suns vs. Heat Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Heat
|114.5
|Points Avg.
|113.2
|114.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.8
|47.1%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|39.6%
