The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-7) meet a fellow WAC squad, the Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-3), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET.

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Trinity San Antonio: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Tiarra Brown: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Naudia Evans: 10.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivia Lane: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Shay Fano: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Megan Smith: 17.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

17.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Ava Uhrich: 12.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Daylani Ballena: 14.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Samantha Johnston: 6.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Charli Kay: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

