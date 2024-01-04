Arizona vs. Colorado January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 squad, the Arizona Wildcats (9-1, 0-0 Pac-12), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The game will tip off at 9:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN.
Arizona vs. Colorado Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Arizona Players to Watch
- Caleb Love: 15.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Keshad Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Oumar Ballo: 12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kylan Boswell: 12.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Pelle Larsson: 12.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Colorado Players to Watch
- KJ Simpson: 19.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tristan da Silva: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- J'Vonne Hadley: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Luke O'Brien: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Arizona vs. Colorado Stat Comparison
|Arizona Rank
|Arizona AVG
|Colorado AVG
|Colorado Rank
|2nd
|92.3
|Points Scored
|86.2
|17th
|105th
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|69.0
|131st
|7th
|44.3
|Rebounds
|38.7
|98th
|30th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|135th
|151st
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.4
|192nd
|4th
|20.9
|Assists
|19.4
|8th
|261st
|12.8
|Turnovers
|13.3
|294th
