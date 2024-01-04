The Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 squad, the Arizona Wildcats (9-1, 0-0 Pac-12), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The game will tip off at 9:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Information

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Caleb Love: 15.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Keshad Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Oumar Ballo: 12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kylan Boswell: 12.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Pelle Larsson: 12.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Colorado Players to Watch

  • KJ Simpson: 19.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tristan da Silva: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • J'Vonne Hadley: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Luke O'Brien: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Arizona vs. Colorado Stat Comparison

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG Colorado AVG Colorado Rank
2nd 92.3 Points Scored 86.2 17th
105th 67.7 Points Allowed 69.0 131st
7th 44.3 Rebounds 38.7 98th
30th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 9.7 135th
151st 7.8 3pt Made 7.4 192nd
4th 20.9 Assists 19.4 8th
261st 12.8 Turnovers 13.3 294th

