Arizona State vs. Utah January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Utes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) face a fellow Pac-12 squad, the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. The game will start at 11:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Arizona State vs. Utah Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Arizona State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Frankie Collins: 12.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jose Perez: 12.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Neal Jamiya: 10.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alonzo Gaffney: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Bryant Selebangue: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Utah Players to Watch
- Rollie Worster: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Branden Carlson: 16.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Gabe Madsen: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 8.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Keba Keita: 9.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona State vs. Utah Stat Comparison
|Arizona State Rank
|Arizona State AVG
|Utah AVG
|Utah Rank
|322nd
|66.9
|Points Scored
|80.6
|64th
|143rd
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|125th
|238th
|35.4
|Rebounds
|39.6
|68th
|332nd
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|211th
|308th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|8.4
|98th
|250th
|12.5
|Assists
|17.7
|23rd
|132nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|12.1
|205th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.