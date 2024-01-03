The Phoenix Suns (18-15) are dealing with two players on the injury report as they ready for a Wednesday, January 3 matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (20-12) at Footprint Center, which begins at 9:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Suns earned a 109-88 win over the Trail Blazers. In the Suns' win, Bradley Beal led the way with a team-high 21 points (adding four rebounds and one assist).

Suns vs Clippers Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Durant SF Questionable Hamstring 29.9 6.3 6.0 Damion Lee SG Out Knee

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip)

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSC

