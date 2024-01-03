Wednesday's game features the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-5) and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-3) clashing at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 68-66 win for South Dakota State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Lumberjacks are coming off of a 76-72 victory over Northern Colorado in their most recent game on Saturday.

Northern Arizona vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Arizona vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 68, Northern Arizona 66

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Lumberjacks took down the Portland Pilots (No. 96-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 66-65 win on November 24 -- their best win of the season.

The Lumberjacks have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (three).

Northern Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins

66-65 over Portland (No. 96) on November 24

96-65 at home over Pacific (No. 158) on December 6

92-76 on the road over San Francisco (No. 199) on December 9

76-72 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 224) on December 30

74-69 on the road over UCSD (No. 235) on November 19

Northern Arizona Leaders

Emily Rodabaugh: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (28-for-72)

11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (28-for-72) Sophie Glancey: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 52.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

12.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 52.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Leia Beattie: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)

10.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51) Grace Beasley: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (6-for-32)

9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (6-for-32) Olivia Moran: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks are outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game with a +72 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.9 points per game (60th in college basketball) and give up 69.9 per outing (290th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Lumberjacks have performed better in home games this season, putting up 83.0 points per game, compared to 73.2 per game when playing on the road.

Northern Arizona allows 64.8 points per game at home this season, compared to 74.2 on the road.

