The Florida Panthers (22-12-2) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they play the Arizona Coyotes (19-14-2) on the road on Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS.

The Coyotes' offense has put up 27 goals in their past 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 25 goals. They have registered 31 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored five goals (16.1%). They are 6-4-0 over those contests.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we think will bring home the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Coyotes vs. Panthers Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final result of Coyotes 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+135)

Coyotes (+135) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Coyotes vs Panthers Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have a 19-14-2 record this season and are 4-2-6 in games that have gone to overtime.

Arizona has earned 16 points (7-5-2) in its 14 games decided by one goal.

This season the Coyotes registered only one goal in six games and they've earned two points (1-5-0) in those contests.

Arizona has earned eight points (4-3-0 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Coyotes have scored three or more goals in 21 games, earning 30 points from those contests.

This season, Arizona has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 14 games and registered 17 points with a record of 8-5-1.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Arizona has posted a record of 9-2-1 (19 points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 22 games. The Coyotes finished 10-11-1 in those contests (21 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 22nd 2.97 Goals Scored 3.09 17th 3rd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.83 11th 1st 34 Shots 27.3 30th 3rd 27 Shots Allowed 31 21st 18th 20% Power Play % 23.28% 10th 8th 83.04% Penalty Kill % 79.44% 18th

Coyotes vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

