Mohave County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Mohave County, Arizona, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Mohave County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bryce Valley High School at El Capitan
- Game Time: 4:30 PM AZT on January 2
- Location: Colorado City, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coconino High School at Lee Williams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 2
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mohave High School at Prescott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 2
- Location: Prescott, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
