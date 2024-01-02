Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Maricopa County, Arizona today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hamilton High School at Mesa High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on January 2

4:00 PM AZT on January 2 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton High School at Mesa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 2

7:00 PM AZT on January 2 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

San Tan Charter School at Arete Preparatory Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 2

7:00 PM MT on January 2 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Conference: Valley

Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Maricopa High School at Desert Vista High School