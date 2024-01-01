Kevin Durant and Jerami Grant are among the players with prop bets available when the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers play at Footprint Center on Monday (tipping at 9:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+

AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +162)

The 27.5 points prop total set for Durant on Monday is 2.4 fewer points than his season scoring average (29.9).

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (6.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Durant has averaged six assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Durant has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +128)

The 27.5-point prop bet set for Devin Booker on Monday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Booker's assists average -- eight -- is 0.5 higher than Monday's over/under (7.5).

He has knocked down two three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +114)

The 12.6 points Jusuf Nurkic scores per game are 1.9 less than his prop total on Monday.

He averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his over/under on Monday (which is 11.5).

Nurkic averages 3.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +118)

The 23.5-point prop total for Grant on Monday is 1.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 22.4.

He has collected four boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (5.5).

Grant averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Monday's over/under.

Grant's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Monday over/under.

