The Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) will try to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the Phoenix Suns (17-15) on January 1, 2024 at Footprint Center.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Suns vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have hit.

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 49.1% from the field, it is 9-4 overall.

The Suns are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 24th.

The Suns put up 115.4 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 115.2 the Trail Blazers give up.

Phoenix is 13-3 when scoring more than 115.2 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Suns are scoring 4.3 more points per game (117.3) than they are when playing on the road (113).

Phoenix is ceding 116.4 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 111.7.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Suns have performed better at home this season, making 11.8 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 11.6 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Suns Injuries