The Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) are heavy underdogs (by 11.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (17-15) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+

AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 118 - Trail Blazers 110

Suns vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 11.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-8.1)

Suns (-8.1) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

The Trail Blazers have a 15-16-0 ATS record this season compared to the 12-20-0 mark from the Suns.

As an 11.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Portland is 5-1 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Phoenix racks up as an 11.5-point favorite.

Phoenix's games have gone over the total 56.2% of the time this season (18 out of 32), which is more often than Portland's games have (15 out of 31).

The Suns have a .591 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-9) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .296 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-19).

Suns Performance Insights

Offensively, the Suns are putting up 115.4 points per game (14th-ranked in league). They are allowing 114.4 points per contest at the other end (15th-ranked).

Phoenix ranks second-best in the NBA by allowing only 40.7 rebounds per game. It ranks 16th in the league by averaging 43.8 boards per contest.

The Suns are delivering 26.2 dimes per game, which ranks them 14th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Phoenix ranks 23rd in the NBA at 14.1 turnovers per game, but it is forcing 11.7 turnovers per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

The Suns are sinking 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd-ranked in league). They have a 37.3% shooting percentage (12th-ranked) from three-point land.

