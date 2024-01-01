The Portland Trail Blazers (9-22), on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET, aim to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Phoenix Suns (17-15).

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+

AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-11.5) 229.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Suns (-10.5) 229.5 -560 +420 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Suns vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Suns score 115.4 points per game (14th in the NBA) and give up 114.4 (15th in the league) for a +34 scoring differential overall.

The Trail Blazers have a -179 scoring differential, falling short by 5.8 points per game. They're putting up 109.4 points per game, 29th in the league, and are giving up 115.2 per contest to rank 18th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 224.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 229.6 combined points per game, 0.1 more points than this contest's over/under.

Phoenix is 12-20-0 ATS this season.

Portland has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Suns and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +1000 +500 - Trail Blazers +100000 +20000 -

