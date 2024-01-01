The LSU Tigers will meet the Wisconsin Badgers in the ReliaQuest Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is LSU vs. Wisconsin?

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: LSU 39, Wisconsin 18

LSU 39, Wisconsin 18 LSU has compiled an 8-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

The Tigers have played seven times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, and won in each game.

Wisconsin lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Badgers have played as an underdog of +270 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: LSU (-8.5)



LSU (-8.5) Against the spread, LSU is 7-4-0 this year.

So far in 2023, the Tigers have been installed as favorites by an 8.5-point margin or more seven times and are 6-1 ATS in those games.

Wisconsin has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Badgers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 8.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56.5)



Over (56.5) LSU and its opponents have combined to exceed Monday's total of 56.5 points 10 times this season.

There has not been a Wisconsin game this season with more combined scoring than Monday's over/under of 56.5.

The point total for the game of 56.5 is 12.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for LSU (46.4 points per game) and Wisconsin (22.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.5 64 60.6 Implied Total AVG 37.9 42.3 32.6 ATS Record 7-4-0 5-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 10-1-0 5-1-0 5-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-2 6-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.7 46.8 48.8 Implied Total AVG 29.3 31.2 27 ATS Record 5-5-1 2-3-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-4 3-2 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

