The NBA schedule on Monday will include Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (17-15) hosting Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) at Footprint Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+

AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center

Kevin Durant vs. Jerami Grant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kevin Durant Jerami Grant Total Fantasy Pts 1318.5 853.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.1 31.6 Fantasy Rank 9 52

Kevin Durant vs. Jerami Grant Insights

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Durant is averaging 29.9 points, 6.0 assists and 6.3 boards per game.

The Suns have a +34 scoring differential, putting up 115.4 points per game (14th in the league) and giving up 114.4 (15th in the NBA).

Phoenix is 16th in the NBA at 43.8 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 40.7 its opponents average.

The Suns make 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) at a 37.3% rate (12th in the NBA), compared to the 12.7 their opponents make while shooting 36.4% from deep.

Phoenix loses the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 14.1 (23rd in the league) while its opponents average 11.7.

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Grant's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.9% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers put up 109.4 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 115.2 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -179 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

Portland records 41.8 rebounds per game (24th in league) while conceding 44.7 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.9 boards per game.

The Trail Blazers knock down 12.4 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 35.8% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 10.8 per game their opponents make, at a 32.7% rate.

Portland forces 14.8 turnovers per game (third in league) while committing 14.2 (25th in NBA).

Kevin Durant vs. Jerami Grant Advanced Stats

Stat Kevin Durant Jerami Grant Plus/Minus Per Game 3.5 -5.7 Usage Percentage 31.1% 26.0% True Shooting Pct 64.3% 58.6% Total Rebound Pct 9.7% 6.4% Assist Pct 28.6% 12.3%

