Kevin Durant vs. Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NBA schedule on Monday will include Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (17-15) hosting Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) at Footprint Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET.
Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Kevin Durant vs. Jerami Grant Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Kevin Durant
|Jerami Grant
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1318.5
|853.1
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|47.1
|31.6
|Fantasy Rank
|9
|52
Kevin Durant vs. Jerami Grant Insights
Kevin Durant & the Suns
- Durant is averaging 29.9 points, 6.0 assists and 6.3 boards per game.
- The Suns have a +34 scoring differential, putting up 115.4 points per game (14th in the league) and giving up 114.4 (15th in the NBA).
- Phoenix is 16th in the NBA at 43.8 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 40.7 its opponents average.
- The Suns make 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) at a 37.3% rate (12th in the NBA), compared to the 12.7 their opponents make while shooting 36.4% from deep.
- Phoenix loses the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 14.1 (23rd in the league) while its opponents average 11.7.
Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers
- Grant's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.9% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- The Trail Blazers put up 109.4 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 115.2 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -179 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.8 points per game.
- Portland records 41.8 rebounds per game (24th in league) while conceding 44.7 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.9 boards per game.
- The Trail Blazers knock down 12.4 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 35.8% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 10.8 per game their opponents make, at a 32.7% rate.
- Portland forces 14.8 turnovers per game (third in league) while committing 14.2 (25th in NBA).
Kevin Durant vs. Jerami Grant Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Kevin Durant
|Jerami Grant
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|3.5
|-5.7
|Usage Percentage
|31.1%
|26.0%
|True Shooting Pct
|64.3%
|58.6%
|Total Rebound Pct
|9.7%
|6.4%
|Assist Pct
|28.6%
|12.3%
