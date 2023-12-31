Who’s the Best Team in the WAC? See our Weekly WAC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the WAC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
WAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Grand Canyon
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
- Overall Rank: 53rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd
- Last Game: W 73-70 vs Louisiana Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southern Utah
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. SFA
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 108th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th
- Last Game: W 80-51 vs New Orleans
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Seattle U
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 128th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st
- Last Game: W 73-61 vs UTEP
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah Tech
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Tarleton State
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 158th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd
- Last Game: W 79-66 vs Loyola Marymount
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UT Arlington
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. UT Arlington
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 169th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th
- Last Game: L 78-52 vs North Texas
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas-Dallas
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Cal Baptist
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 178th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd
- Last Game: L 66-61 vs New Mexico State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Utah Valley
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 209th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th
- Last Game: L 86-84 vs Western Kentucky
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UT Rio Grande Valley
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Southern Utah
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 231st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th
- Last Game: W 95-78 vs Antelope Valley
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Grand Canyon
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Utah Valley
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 239th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th
- Last Game: L 85-63 vs Boise State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal Baptist
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Utah Tech
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Overall Rank: 273rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th
- Last Game: W 96-92 vs Florida International
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Seattle U
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 325th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd
- Last Game: W 77-74 vs Incarnate Word
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: SFA
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.