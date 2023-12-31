Trey McBride vs. the Eagles' Defense: Week 17 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Arizona Cardinals play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, Trey McBride will face a Eagles pass defense featuring Reed Blankenship. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.
Cardinals vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Trey McBride Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (TEs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles
|86.3
|5.8
|10
|128
|7.38
Trey McBride vs. Reed Blankenship Insights
Trey McBride & the Cardinals' Offense
- Trey McBride has hauled in 743 receiving yards on 72 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, Arizona is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 2,656 passing yards (177.1 per game). It ranks 26th with 14 passing touchdowns.
- The Cardinals have had one of the bottom scoring offenses in the league, ranking 26th in the NFL by posting 18.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 24th in the NFL with 306.3 total yards per contest.
- Arizona has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 32.9 times per contest, which is 10th in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Cardinals have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 47 times (seventh-fewest in league).
Reed Blankenship & the Eagles' Defense
- Reed Blankenship has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 91 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended to his name.
- Looking at passing yards allowed, Philadelphia has given up the sixth-most in the league at 3,762 (250.8 per game).
- The Eagles are eighth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing an average of 24.4 points per game.
- Philadelphia has allowed six players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Eagles have allowed a touchdown pass to 28 players this season.
Trey McBride vs. Reed Blankenship Advanced Stats
|Trey McBride
|Reed Blankenship
|Rec. Targets
|93
|58
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|72
|10
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.3
|36
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|743
|91
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|49.5
|7.0
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|373
|2.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|9
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|2
|Interceptions
