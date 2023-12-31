When the Arizona Cardinals play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, Trey McBride will face a Eagles pass defense featuring Reed Blankenship. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.

Cardinals vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Trey McBride Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 86.3 5.8 10 128 7.38

Trey McBride vs. Reed Blankenship Insights

Trey McBride & the Cardinals' Offense

Trey McBride has hauled in 743 receiving yards on 72 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Arizona is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 2,656 passing yards (177.1 per game). It ranks 26th with 14 passing touchdowns.

The Cardinals have had one of the bottom scoring offenses in the league, ranking 26th in the NFL by posting 18.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 24th in the NFL with 306.3 total yards per contest.

Arizona has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 32.9 times per contest, which is 10th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Cardinals have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 47 times (seventh-fewest in league).

Reed Blankenship & the Eagles' Defense

Reed Blankenship has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 91 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Philadelphia has given up the sixth-most in the league at 3,762 (250.8 per game).

The Eagles are eighth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing an average of 24.4 points per game.

Philadelphia has allowed six players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed a touchdown pass to 28 players this season.

Trey McBride vs. Reed Blankenship Advanced Stats

Trey McBride Reed Blankenship Rec. Targets 93 58 Def. Targets Receptions 72 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.3 36 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 743 91 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 49.5 7.0 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 373 2.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

