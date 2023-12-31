Trey McBride will be running routes against the sixth-worst passing defense in the league when his Arizona Cardinals play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

McBride's stat line features 72 catches for a team-high 743 yards and two scores. He puts up 49.5 yards per game, and has been targeted 93 times.

McBride vs. the Eagles

McBride vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games Six players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia in the 2023 season.

28 players have caught a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Three opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Philadelphia on the season.

The 250.8 passing yards per game given up by the Eagles defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Eagles have totaled 31 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). The Eagles' defense is 31st in the league in that category.

Trey McBride Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 66.5 (-115)

McBride Receiving Insights

In eight of 11 games this season, McBride has topped his prop for receiving yards.

McBride has 18.8% of his team's target share (93 targets on 494 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 93 times, averaging 8.0 yards per target (48th in NFL).

In two of 15 games this season, McBride has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (6.9%).

McBride (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 19.1% of the time in the red zone (47 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

McBride's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/24/2023 Week 16 8 TAR / 6 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/17/2023 Week 15 11 TAR / 10 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

