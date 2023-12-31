Kevin Durant, Top Suns Players to Watch vs. the Magic - December 31
Footprint Center is where the Phoenix Suns (16-15) and Orlando Magic (19-12) will square off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Kevin Durant is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.
How to Watch Suns vs. Magic
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSFL
Suns' Last Game
The Suns won their most recent game versus the Hornets, 133-119, on Friday. Devin Booker was their leading scorer with 35 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|35
|4
|7
|0
|1
|5
|Jusuf Nurkic
|24
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Eric Gordon
|21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
Suns vs Magic Additional Info
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant's numbers on the season are 29.8 points, 6.1 assists and 6.3 boards per game, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 48% from downtown (second in league), with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Booker posts 27.4 points, 5.3 boards and 8.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jusuf Nurkic is posting 12.4 points, 3.6 assists and 10.4 boards per contest.
- Grayson Allen's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 4.5 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the field and 45.7% from downtown (eighth in league), with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Eric Gordon's numbers for the season are 14 points, 2 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|27.4
|4.1
|8.1
|0.6
|0.4
|1.9
|Kevin Durant
|21.6
|4.7
|5.6
|0.8
|0.8
|1.5
|Jusuf Nurkic
|11.5
|11.1
|2.4
|0.6
|0.9
|0.5
|Grayson Allen
|11
|3.1
|1.6
|1
|0.6
|1.9
|Chimezie Metu
|8.7
|4.9
|0.6
|0.9
|0.2
|0.8
