Top Player Prop Bets for Suns vs. Magic on December 31, 2023
Player prop betting options for Kevin Durant, Paolo Banchero and others are available in the Phoenix Suns-Orlando Magic matchup at Footprint Center on Sunday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Suns vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs Magic Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -125)
|6.5 (Over: -106)
|6.5 (Over: -125)
|2.5 (Over: +148)
- Sunday's points prop bet for Durant is 25.5 points. That's 4.3 fewer than his season average of 29.8.
- His per-game rebound average -- 6.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (6.5).
- Durant's year-long assist average -- 6.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (6.5).
- Durant's 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: -104)
|7.5 (Over: +106)
|2.5 (Over: +116)
- The 26.5-point total set for Devin Booker on Sunday is 0.9 less than his season scoring average.
- He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.
- Booker averages 8.1 assists, 0.6 more than Sunday's prop bet (7.5).
- He drains 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).
Jusuf Nurkic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|12.5 (Over: -114)
|10.5 (Over: -125)
|2.5 (Over: -139)
- Jusuf Nurkic's 12.4 points per game are 0.1 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 10.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Sunday.
- Nurkic averages 3.6 assists, 1.1 more than his over/under for Sunday.
NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -108)
|7.5 (Over: +106)
|4.5 (Over: -102)
|1.5 (Over: +120)
- The 21.5 points Banchero scores per game are 2.0 less than his over/under on Sunday.
- He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 7.5).
- Banchero averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than Sunday's over/under.
- Banchero has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).
Franz Wagner Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
|1.5 (Over: -108)
- The 21.0 points Franz Wagner has scored per game this season is 1.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (22.5).
- He has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).
- Wagner's season-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet total (4.5).
- Wagner has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).
