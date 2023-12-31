Player prop betting options for Kevin Durant, Paolo Banchero and others are available in the Phoenix Suns-Orlando Magic matchup at Footprint Center on Sunday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. Magic Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +148)
  • Sunday's points prop bet for Durant is 25.5 points. That's 4.3 fewer than his season average of 29.8.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 6.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (6.5).
  • Durant's year-long assist average -- 6.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (6.5).
  • Durant's 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +116)
  • The 26.5-point total set for Devin Booker on Sunday is 0.9 less than his season scoring average.
  • He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.
  • Booker averages 8.1 assists, 0.6 more than Sunday's prop bet (7.5).
  • He drains 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST
12.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -139)
  • Jusuf Nurkic's 12.4 points per game are 0.1 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average -- 10.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Sunday.
  • Nurkic averages 3.6 assists, 1.1 more than his over/under for Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +120)
  • The 21.5 points Banchero scores per game are 2.0 less than his over/under on Sunday.
  • He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 7.5).
  • Banchero averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than Sunday's over/under.
  • Banchero has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -108)
  • The 21.0 points Franz Wagner has scored per game this season is 1.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (22.5).
  • He has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).
  • Wagner's season-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet total (4.5).
  • Wagner has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

