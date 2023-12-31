How to Watch the Suns vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (19-12) battle the Phoenix Suns (16-15) at Footprint Center on December 31, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Suns vs Magic Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 47% the Magic allow to opponents.
- In games Phoenix shoots higher than 47% from the field, it is 9-6 overall.
- The Suns are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 18th.
- The Suns put up 115.5 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 110.6 the Magic give up.
- Phoenix is 14-7 when scoring more than 110.6 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Suns are posting 4.6 more points per game (117.6) than they are when playing on the road (113).
- Phoenix is giving up 117 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.3 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (111.7).
- The Suns are draining 12.1 treys per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.5 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.6 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Josh Okogie
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Nassir Little
|Out
|Knee
