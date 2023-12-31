The Phoenix Suns (16-15) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Orlando Magic (19-12) at Footprint Center on Sunday, December 31 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Suns enter this contest after a 133-119 victory against the Hornets on Friday. In the Suns' win, Devin Booker led the way with a team-high 35 points (adding four rebounds and seven assists).

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Josh Okogie SG Out Ankle 6 3.2 1.2

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Kevon Harris: Out (Coach'S Decision), Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee), Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (Hamstring), Joe Ingles: Questionable (Ankle), Gary Harris: Questionable (Calf)

Suns vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSFL

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
TV: AZFamily and BSFL

